Inside Lee Min-ho's LACMA Gala after-party: Dinner with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, selfies with fans

Lee Min-ho seems to have stepped out for a mini after-party following his appearance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala over the weekend. The Pachinko star was joined by Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, among others, as seen in photos shared by fans online.

The South Korean actor along with Lee Jung-jae attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala recently. Squid Game's Park Hae-soo and Lee Byung-hun were also present at the prestigious event.

In pictures shared by fans on Instagram, Lee Min-ho changed into a casual outfit for the midnight meal. He wore a pair of formal pants underneath a white shirt and a grey sweatshirt. He completed his look with a pair of sneakers.

The actor was seen laughing while having a conversation with his colleagues. A couple of fans also managed to get a selfie. The fans shared the pictures on the international social media networking platform Weibo.

Fans of the actor showered Lee Min-ho with praises after pictures and videos from his appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala were shared online. The actor won fans over by taking a few moments out to greet fans and even pose for their cameras at the event. He also rolled down the window of his car and waved at fans who were chanting his name.

The 10th edition LACMA Art + Film Gala was attended by several international stars such as Salma Hayek, Dakota Johnson, Eva Longoria, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Jared Leto, Jake Gyllenhaal, Awkwafina and Billie Eilish.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor will now be seen in Pachinko. The Apple TV+ show is based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and Lee Min-ho plays the role of Hansu in the show.