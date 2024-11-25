International Emmy Awards 2024: When and where to watch the show in India

The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards will be held in New York on November 25. Actor-comedian Vir Das will host the event, making him the first Indian to emcee it, which is held annually in the US. Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), it celebrates the best TV programmes produced and aired outside the US in 2023. (Also Read | Exclusive| Aditya Roy Kapur to attend International Emmy awards: If The Night Manager wins, it will be cherry on top) International Emmy Awards 2024: The vent will feature over 56 nominees from 21 countries.(AFP)

When, where to watch Emmys

The event will air between 5 pm and 11 pm (EST). In India, fans can watch event from 3.30 am to 9:30 am (IST) on Tuesday. It will be held in New York Hilton Midtown, New York City. The awards event will be available on iemmys.tv for streaming globally. The event will feature over 56 nominees from 21 countries, including India, UK, Australia, France, Brazil, and Argentina.

The nominations are spread across 14 categories, including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series

2024 International Emmy Awards nominees

Robbie Williams from the UK, Who I Am Life from Japan, Pianoforte from Poland, and Virgilio from Argentina are the nominees in the Arts Programming category. The Best Performance by an Actor nominees include Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) from the UK, Haluk Bilginer (Sahsiyet – Season 2) from Turkey, Julio Andrade (Betinho: No Fio da Navalha) from Brazil, and Laurent Lafitte (Tapie) from France.

In Comedy, Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea), División Palermo (Argentina), Deadloch (Australia), and HPI – Season 3 (France) have been nominated. Documentary nominees include L’affaire Bettencourt (France), The Exiles from Singapore, Transo (Brazil) and Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story from (UK).

Les Gouttes de Dieu (France), The Newsreader – Season 2 (Australia), The Night Manager (India), and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 (Argentina) are nominated in the Drama Series category. Other categories include Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Kids' Programming and TV Movie/Mini-Series.