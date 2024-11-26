International Emmy Awards: Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager loses to Drops of God

The Indian version of The Night Manager, which received a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards, didn't emerge as the winner. Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) was announced as the winner in the category. (Also Read | International Emmy Awards full list of winners) The Night Manager starred Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

The Night Manager loses at Emmys

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the International Emmy Awards wrote, "The International Emmy® for Drama Series goes to Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] Produced by Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan #iemmyWIN." It also shared a poster of the show.

The team of The Night Manager, including Aditya Roy Kapoor and show's director Sandeep Modi, attended the event. They were dressed in black suits. The Night Manager was the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations that were announced recently by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS).

Apart from Drops of God and The Night Manager, The Newsreader – Season 2 (Australia) and Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy] (Argentina) were also nominated in the category.

About Drops of God

Drops of God is a French-American-Japanese television series directed by Oded Ruskin. It stars Tomohisa Yamashita and Fleur Geffrier. The series centres on the competition for the inheritance of an estate and its vast wine collection between an heiress and a star student of a well-known oenologist who died. Drops of God premiered in April 2023 on Apple TV+. In 2024, the series was renewed for a second season.

About The Night Manager

The show stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl, apart from Aditya. The series is directed by Sandeep and Priyanka Ghose. It is adapted from both -- the John le Carre’s novel and the British show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.