Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

International Emmy Awards full list of winners (updated live): Drops of God wins Drama Series, The Night Manager loses

ByAnanya Das
Nov 26, 2024 07:22 AM IST

The nominations are spread across 14 categories, including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor among others.

International Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners (updated live): The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards is being held in New York. Actor-comedian Vir Das is hosting the event. This makes him the first Indian to emcee it, which is held annually in the US. Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), teh event celebrates the best TV programmes produced and aired outside the US in 2023.

International Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners (updated live): Drops of God wins Drama Series.
International Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners (updated live): Drops of God wins Drama Series.

The nominations are spread across 14 categories, including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series.

India's series The Night Manager has been nominated in the Drama Series category. It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

Check out the full list of winners:

Arts Programming award goes to Pianoforte

Best Performance by an Actress award goes to Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger

Non-Scripted Entertainment goes to Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2

Sports Documentary goes to Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Short-Form Series goes to Punt de no retorn (Point of no return)

Kids: Live-Action goes to En af Drengene (One of the Boys)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment goes to La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The secret life of your mind)

Kids: Animation goes to Tabby McTat

TV Movie/Mini-Series goes to Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Comedy goes to División Palermo

Best Performance by an Actor goes to Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Telenovela goes to La Promesa (The Vow)

Documentary goes to Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story

Drama Series goes to Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]. India's The Night Manager, which was nominated in this category, lost.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On