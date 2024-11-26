International Emmy Awards full list of winners (updated live): Drops of God wins Drama Series, The Night Manager loses

International Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners (updated live): The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards is being held in New York. Actor-comedian Vir Das is hosting the event. This makes him the first Indian to emcee it, which is held annually in the US. Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), teh event celebrates the best TV programmes produced and aired outside the US in 2023. International Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners (updated live): Drops of God wins Drama Series.

The nominations are spread across 14 categories, including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series.

India's series The Night Manager has been nominated in the Drama Series category. It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

Check out the full list of winners:

Arts Programming award goes to Pianoforte

Best Performance by an Actress award goes to Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger

Non-Scripted Entertainment goes to Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2

Sports Documentary goes to Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story



Short-Form Series goes to Punt de no retorn (Point of no return)

Kids: Live-Action goes to En af Drengene (One of the Boys)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment goes to La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The secret life of your mind)

Kids: Animation goes to Tabby McTat

TV Movie/Mini-Series goes to Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Comedy goes to División Palermo

Best Performance by an Actor goes to Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Telenovela goes to La Promesa (The Vow)

Documentary goes to Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story

Drama Series goes to Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]. India's The Night Manager, which was nominated in this category, lost.