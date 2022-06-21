International Yoga Day! Nia Sharma steps out with us to do some asanas

She has always been vivacious and in shape, however, it was only recently when actor Nia Sharma got engrossed into fitness. “I’m new to fitness, I’m not somebody who is hardcore into fitness. I switched my lifestyle 5-6 months ago,” Sharma admits.

On International Yoga Day, we blocked Sharma and took her to a Yoga studio in the suburbs of Mumbai. The interesting part was Sharma has never done much yoga before this. “I’ve not done Yoga particularly. I only show my trainer videos of people from Instagram and ask them to make me do it. Otherwise, I’m not someone who can sit somewhere silently, I like to jump around,” reveals Sharma, who was later found jumping around in the studio like a kid.

Under the guidance of trainer Sumit Chauhan, we made Sharma do different Yoga asanas. “Let’s not do anything basic, that’ll be too boring,” says Sharma to Chauhan. In a span of next 40 minutes, Sharma does a shirshasana, bakasana, malasana, chakrasana, vrikshasana and padangustha padma utkatasana.

“I cannot be happier than the fact that I was considered for a fitness story,” says Sharma post the session, adding: “Fitness is the way to live. It is an investment; your patience level grows, as a person you are a different person. I’m having the best time of my life, I never saw a glow on my face until I saw one. These celebrities who swear by clean eating, healthy lifestyle, it actually means something. You feel good about yourself. I started heading to the gym because of bloating and weight issues. But then weight kam nahi hua, baaki sab seekh liya. Life is not about losing weight. I’m enjoying the lifestyle of being fit, going to the gym and sweating it out. It’s altogether a different addiction.”