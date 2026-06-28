Internet disgusted by Bengali serial Kamala Nivas for showing groom eating cockroach on first night

The official Instagram account of Zee Bangla also posted a few scenes from the episode, where the cockroach part was shown. Take a look:

In the scene, the male lead, who plays the groom arrives at their house with his wife. As they interact with one another on their first night together, she is bitten by a cockroach. He is angry at the cockroach for disturbing them and coming in between their conversation, and proceeds to catch it with his bare hands. He then dips the cockroach in a glass of milk and eats it, shocking the wife.

Kamala Nivas, the Bengali serial starring Dhruba Jyoti Sarkar Sanghati Banerjee, has found itself at the centre of a backlash. The show which airs on Zee Bangla has ignited a flurry of reactions after an episode shows the male lead eating a cockroach to make sure no one comes near his lady love. (Also read: Internet outraged by television show Mahadev and Sons for romanticising domestic abuse: ‘This is disgusting’ )

How internet reacted Reactions to the episode quickly took over social media after it aired. Many were outraged by the illogical things shown in television just for shock value. Another said that this scene reminded them of the Hindi show Saubhagyavati Bhava where Karanvir Bohra's Viraj Dobriyal ate a cockroach too. One comment read, “Cockroach❌ oreo biscuit ✔️”

Another said, “What is even happening in shows nowadays? How is this making sense?” “Are they really eating cockroaches to show their love? Should I laugh or should I cry?” asked another. “Everything was perfect except the cockroach scene,” wrote one user. “Viraj Dobriyal did it better,” quipped another.

Kamala Nivas is available to watch on Zee Bangla from 6.30 pm to 7 pm, and is available to stream online in Zee5.