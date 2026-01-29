Internet fumes as TV show Rimjhim shows Yashika Sharma, 16, in intimate scene with adult co-star: 'Why is it even legal'

The recent episode of the show aired on Dangal TV on Wednesday, January 28. It features a scene in which Sameer (Himanshu) takes off his shirt in front of Rimjhim (Yashika), pulls her close, and puts it on her after noticing her blouse has come undone. The scene ends with a warm embrace between the two. Another scene earlier in the show has the two actors in bed together. These scenes, along with a focus on Rimjhim’s bare back, have sparked outrage online.

TV show Rimjhim - Choti Umar Bada Safar has landed itself in controversy after its most recent episode drew criticism online for having its underage female lead perform intimate scenes with her male co-star. The show, focused on the romantic relationship between a teenager and an adult, stars Yashika Sharma, 16, and Himanshu Awasthy, 24.

Internet fumes Clippings and screengrabs from the episodes were shared on Reddit on Wednesday night. One was shared with the caption: “In which world is it okay for a 15 year old to shoot such intimate scenes?” Another commented, “Why is it even legal?” Many wondered why TV shows did not cast adult actors if the show required such sequences. “There aren't any LEGAL females in the country who can act in these serials? Why are they getting minor girls for these romantic lead roles, it's bloody EWWWW man wtf,” read one angry comment.

Others pointed out that Indian TV shows routinely sexualise actors in the age bracket of 15-18 across various shows. “Ewwww!! Stop sexualizing minors!! I can never forget how traumatised I got when i saw Reem Shaikh romancing Sehban Azim when she was 16ish and he was above 30,” wrote one. Many comments urged Yashika’s parents or guardians to step in and put a stop to this.

The actors, production house, or the channel have not commented on the reaction to the episode so far.