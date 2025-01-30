Is Bigg Boss 13-fame Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Actor's mother says ‘it’s completely false'

Actor Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, was recently romantically linked to Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. In an interview with Times Now, the actor's mother, Sania Sharma, has now dismissed the rumors of her daughter dating Siraj. Mahira Sharma's mother reacts to her daughter's dating rumours with Mohammed Siraj.

Mahira's mother reacts to her dating rumours with Siraj

When asked about the reports of Mahira dating Mohammed Siraj, her mother expressed shock and told the portal, "What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?" She dismissed the speculation, emphasizing how such rumors are common when someone gains public attention. She further called the reports "completely false."

Earlier, ETimes reported that Mahira and Siraj are "romantically involved." The report claimed that sources close to the two revealed they are dating, although they have been keeping their relationship private. It further stated that they had been getting to know each other over the past few months. Dating rumors sparked after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and the two started following each other on the platform. This led to fans speculating about their budding romance.

Mahira, Paras' relationship

Before this, Mahira Sharma was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. However, they parted ways in 2023. In a podcast with Bhavya Singh, Paras talked about their breakup and said, "We were in a relationship, everything was good, everything was great. We stayed together for as long as it was written in our fate. Everyone experiences good and bad times in life, and we both went through them together. But we eventually realized that we are not compatible with each other for the future. It was fine for a while, but in the long run, we are not compatible.”

About Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma started her career with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later starred in several TV shows like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar. However, she gained widespread recognition with her participation in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13, which is considered one of the most successful seasons in the show's history. She was last seen in the web series Bajao, which also featured Raftaar, Sahil K, and Sahil V in key roles. The series is available to watch on Jio Cinema.