Mahira Sharma walks out of interview after journalist mentions weight gain: 'Cut it, I don't like this....'

Actor Mahira Sharma recently walked out of an interview after her weight was mentioned by the journalist during the introduction. In a video from the interaction posted online, the actor said she didn't ‘like the question’ and walked out. Fans of Mahira have defended her actions saying the interviewer was being inappropriate. The video has since been deleted. Also Read| Paras-Mahira’s New Year goal: Want PaHira to continue to be loved by fans

Mahira recently announced her new Punjabi film, in which she will star opposite Ranjit Bawa, and said that the movie will be shot in London. As she sat for an interview with a local channel for the upcoming project, a journalist referenced her weight gain while introducing her.

He said in Punjabi, "People don’t let others live either way. Sometimes they say you are too fat and sometimes they say you are too thin, and the same thing is going on with her, and her name is Mahira Sharma." As he turned towards Mahira to proceed with the interview, she appeared to be annoyed and told him, "Please cut it, I don't like this b******t." As the interviewer tried to explain his comments, Mahira started walking away, saying, "No no no no, this is not a good question."

After the video surfaced on Twitter, Mahira's fans came out in her support. One wrote, "Interview ki shuruaat hi aisi ki hai. Pata hi nahi chalta introduction hai ya taunt (interview was started only like this that it's not clear whether it was an introduction or taunt)." Another commented, "The industry is indeed toxic. She isn't perfect but definitely doesn't deserve the harassment."

Mahira was previously also asked about her weight gain by a reporter, to which she had said, "Weight gain kar liya hai? Bas Punjab ka paani lag gaya hai (I have gained weight? Punjab has suited me). I love Punjab."

Mahira was recently in the news for her speculated collaboration with K-pop group BTS. Band leader RM aka Kim Namjoon had apparently shared a picture of her that was later deleted, though the same is yet to be verified.

Mahira also recently dropped a teaser of her upcoming music video titled Darpok Mahiya, in which she will be seen alongside Paras Chhabra. Mahira and Paras had appeared together on Bigg Boss 13, and are rumoured to be dating, but neither of them has confirmed it.

