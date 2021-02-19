Jasmin Bhasin forgets to remove the price tag as she steps out in purple dress
- Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a purple dress and matching boots on Friday. However, she had forgotten to remove the price tag.
Jasmin Bhasin is out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and was spotted on Friday. The actor was in a bit of a hurry as the paparazzi tailed her, only to note that she had actually left the price tag of her dress on.
Jasmin was seen in a ruffled purple dress paired with an olive green textured top. She complemented the look with matching purple boots and curled hair. However, as she turned away from the paparazzi in a hurry, after a short chat, two price tags were seen hanging at the back of her dress.
On being asked about the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Jasmin said, "All are very good and have worked very hard, but I would want Aly (Goni) to win."
Jasmin and Aly's relationship was one of the talking points on the show. Jasmin had entered the show as a contestant while Aly had joined her mid-season. Jasmin had even confessed to Kashmera Shah that they have been in a relationship for three years.
After her eviction, Jasmin had shared a picture of Aly on Instagram and had written, "Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni."
However, during her time in the house, many had often claimed that Aly overpowered her presence in the house and that she changed as a person after he entered the show.
Jasmin had also written a note to thank her fans after her exit. She had written, "To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support."
