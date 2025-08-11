Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘scary’ audition in hotel room: ‘The director locked me and was trying to…’

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin, popularly known for her shows Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4, recently opened up about a scary audition incident that took place at the beginning of her career. On The Himanshu Mehta Show, the actor revealed how a director once crossed the line with her. Jasmin Bhasin recalls a director crossing his line during audition.

Jasmin recalled going for an audition in a hotel room and said, "I had come to Bombay for auditions, and in a hotel in Juhu, there was this meeting. A lot of girls and actresses were there waiting in the lobby, and there were many coordinators. Everybody was going in for the meeting. When it was my turn, I got scared seeing a man having a drink and telling me to audition. Even the coordinator left the room. So first, I got scared."

She continued, "After that, he told me, 'You have to do this scene.' So I told him, 'Sir, okay, I will prepare the scene and come back tomorrow.' He said, 'No, no, you have to do it now.' He basically told me a scene, for example, 'Your lover is going, you have to stop him.' So I did that. He said, 'No, not like this. You have to...' then he locked me in and was trying to do something else. But I used my skills and ran off from there. That day, I decided no meetings would ever happen in a hotel room — never in my life."

Jasmin Bhasin’s recent work

Apart from her television shows, Jasmin is also known for featuring in Punjabi films like Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, Warning 2, and Badnaam among others. She was last seen in Karan Johar's reality game show The Traitors, which also featured Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, and Anshula Kapoor. The show was won by Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther. Jasmin is yet to announce her next project.