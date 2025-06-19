Jasmin Bhasin fires back at troll over lip injection allegations. Here’s what she said

Actor Jasmin Bhasin has fired back at a troll who accused her of getting upper lip injections after she posted a video on her Instagram. The actor didn't hold back and gave a savage reply to the social media user. Also read: Jasmin Bhasin lashes out at trolls who mock actors for undergoing cosmetic surgeries Jasmin, along with her boyfriend Aly Goni faced backlash after they called each other ‘chapri’ on their Instagram Stories.

Jasmin Bhasin's sassy response to trolls

The drama began on June 18 when Jasmin Bhasin shared a video of herself lip-syncing to a famous para from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's Intaha Ho Gai Intezaar Ki. Her fans showered her with love and admiration in the comments.

However, one social media user didn't focus on her reel; instead commented on her looks, writing, “Jasmin ne upper lips mein injection lagaya hai (Jasmin took lip injections)”.

Jasmin's fans quickly came forward to defend her. The actor herself couldn't resist joining the conversation, and fired back at the troll. Responding to the comment, Jasmin wrote, “Injection nahi filter (Not injection but filter)", with a laughing emoji.

Her response.

Back in April, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin spoke about her thoughts on Botox treatments. She said, “Usmein galat kya hai? (What’s wrong in that). Everyone has their own body, their own face, their own needs. Whoever wants to get something done, should be free to do so. Recently, my name got linked to this topic too. I received a lot of messages on Instagram under one of my photos and videos, saying things like, “Jasmin has done her lips,” “Jasmin has had something done,” and so on. But there was nothing like that. Actually, I had swelling from an incident, and that day the makeup artist had overlined my lips a lot. Which I actually liked at the time, because even on Instagram filters, lips tend to look slightly plumper. But later I realised that the look didn’t suit my face. It was just the over-lining, and that’s why everyone assumed I had something done”.

More about Jasmin

The actor, along with her boyfriend Aly Goni faced backlash after they called each other ‘chapri’ on their Instagram Stories. Many on social media called out the two for using the word- which is often used to describe someone who is perceived as being from a lower caste or class- to disrespect each other.

Later, they addressed the backlash and said that the remark was ‘supposed to be funny’. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aly tagged a paparazzi report that shared how the internet was not happy with the pair for their ‘chapri’ comment. Jasmin reposted the same on her own Instagram Stories and said, “But it was supposed to be funny (laughing face emoticons)”. She is currently seen on reality show The Traitors.