Jasmin Bhasin: You feel helpless and no matter how much money you have, nothing will help you

Jasmin Bhasin is relieved that her mother is doing better and has been discharged from the hospital. She informed her fans on social media and thanked everyone “for the prayers”. A few days ago, the actor had tweeted about her father running around to get a bed for her Covid positive mum, and had said, she’s “heartbroken and disappointed”.

Explaining herself, Bhasin says, “My mum tested positive and was on medication but when her oxygen levels dropped, my father got worried. She was asked to be hospitalised but it was a task to find a bed due to the dearth. We called many hospitals but by the time we’d reached there, the bed would be gone or phone numbers weren’t working. It became really tough but luckily, my dad found a bed in a hospital away from the city.” She is thankful that her mother got treated and today is recuperating at home. But like her, so many people are suffering and struggling to get medical care. She adds, “It broke my heart. You feel helpless and no matter how much money you have, nothing will help you. There aren’t enough resources to treat patients. It made me sad and disappointed.”

Looking at the positive side of this experience, she feels now it will be easier to convince them to shift to Mumbai. She is in Jammu and couldn’t reach her parents in hour of need. “It was tough for me to be away from my parents and my father was alone struggling to find a bed. My home town, Kota, Rajasthan doesn’t have an airport and my parents didn’t want me to take the risk and travel to Kota when mum was unwell,” she says.

Bhasin feels we are responsible for the second wave as after the unlock, we didn’t follow all guidelines the way we should have. “Scenario in our country is bad. It is easy to blame but it is in our hands. There were many people who weren’t careful and became carriers. The lockdown was lifted because the economy and people were affected and people forgot that the virus is still around and got lax,” she concludes.