Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jay Bhanushali: Maybe Tara can teach me about social media

Jay Bhanushali: Maybe Tara can teach me about social media

tv
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Actor-anchor Jay Bhanushali feels many a time trivial issues are blown up on social media for no reason

Jay Bhanushali (Instagram)
Jay Bhanushali (Instagram)
ByS Farah Rizvi

Actor-anchor Jay Bhanushali feels many a time trivial issues are blown up on social media for no reason.

“I don’t give up on things easily, I never have. I think I have to learn the art of handling social media to its best accessibility but shayad ho nai pata mujhse.... Maybe Tara (his daughter) can teach me a thing or two on how to rule social media (laughs). She really has a knack for it,” says Bhanushali.

The Hate Story-2 and Desi Kattey (2014) actor adds, “In my case when I see things blown out of proportion, I feel it’s better to let others be and do what makes them happy while I will continue with my life.”

Talking about being on an anchoring spree, Bhanushali says, “It is not a simple job as it might appear. In fact, it is a tough ball game to be at work where you need to constantly reinvent yourself. Though time wise it’s not that consuming but then it does have its own cons too.”

On acting front he says, “I want to be back doing acting and take up some good roles but seriously nothing worthwhile has come my way of late. I am trying my best to filter scripts that can well connect with the viewers who want me back on screen playing something really challenging and different from what I have already done,” says actor who is currently hosting DID Super Moms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out