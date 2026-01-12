Jay Bhanushali reacts to buzz linking ex-wife Mahhi Vij with Nadim Nadz: ‘People want to create a villain in our story’

Actor Jay Bhanushali has finally broken his silence on the dating rumours swirling around his ex-wife, Mahhi Vij, and Nadim Nadz. Jay dismissed the speculation, saying that people are on the lookout for a “villain” to blame for a separation, when in reality, there isn’t one. Earlier this month, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced that they are parting ways after 16 years of being together.

Jay Bhanushali reacts to dating buzz On Sunday, social media was abuzz with chatter linking Mahhi with Nadim after she posted a birthday note for him. Amid intense trolling over the same, her friend and actor Ankita Lokhande slammed people for linking Mahhi with Nadim.

Ankita wrote, “Today, I want to say something, not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I’ve been deeply troubled by the comments people have been making about Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship. I know Mahi, Nadeem, and Jai very well. And I need to make this clear: Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s all there is to it.”

She added, “As a friend, I can say this Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge. Mahi and Jai, you're doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you, And to those spreading negativity-please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahi, I love you. Jai, I love you. And Nadeem-you're truly one of the best. You are a god sent person for many of us!!”

Jay responded by sharing Ankita’s post on his own Instagram Stories, emphasising that he agrees with every word of her statement. Resharing the post, Jay wrote, “Thank you Ankita and I agree to everything you said.”