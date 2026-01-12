Jay Bhanushali reacts to buzz linking ex-wife Mahhi Vij with Nadim Nadz: ‘People want to create a villain in our story’
Actor Jay Bhanushali has come out in support of his former wife Mahhi Vij after she faced intense trolling over dating rumours with Nadim Nadz.
Actor Jay Bhanushali has finally broken his silence on the dating rumours swirling around his ex-wife, Mahhi Vij, and Nadim Nadz. Jay dismissed the speculation, saying that people are on the lookout for a “villain” to blame for a separation, when in reality, there isn’t one.
Jay Bhanushali reacts to dating buzz
On Sunday, social media was abuzz with chatter linking Mahhi with Nadim after she posted a birthday note for him. Amid intense trolling over the same, her friend and actor Ankita Lokhande slammed people for linking Mahhi with Nadim.
Ankita wrote, “Today, I want to say something, not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I’ve been deeply troubled by the comments people have been making about Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship. I know Mahi, Nadeem, and Jai very well. And I need to make this clear: Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s all there is to it.”
She added, “As a friend, I can say this Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge. Mahi and Jai, you're doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you, And to those spreading negativity-please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahi, I love you. Jai, I love you. And Nadeem-you're truly one of the best. You are a god sent person for many of us!!”
Jay responded by sharing Ankita’s post on his own Instagram Stories, emphasising that he agrees with every word of her statement. Resharing the post, Jay wrote, “Thank you Ankita and I agree to everything you said.”
In another Story, Jay reposted Mahhi’s post slamming the rumours, calling them disgusting. Jay reposted her statement, writing, “Our statement mentioned there is no villain but still people want to create a villain in our story. STOP IT.”
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce split
Earlier this month, Jay and Mahhi announced that they are parting ways after 16 years of being together. They shared the news through a joint statement, mentioning that they will continue to co-parent their kids. The statement read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.”
“For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else,” they added.
They requested for respect and kindness, writing, “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”
Jay and Mahhi first met each other at a club. Jay once revealed that it took him just 3 months to realise that Mahhi is the girl he wanted to marry. The couple tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.
