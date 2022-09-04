Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde reveals she built her new home by herself, says 'mujhe shanti chahiye thi’

Shilpa Shinde finally made her television comeback with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She performed to Madhuri Dixit's song Ghagra from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. When judge Madhuri Dixit asked her, ‘itni din kaha thi (where were you all this time)’, she opened up about up about her new home on the outskirts of Mumbai, which she built with her own hands. Also read: Shilpa Shinde dances to Ghagra, says she did Bigg Boss for Salman Khan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for Madhuri Dixit

A clip was shown which featured Shilpa building her house by herself. Pictures of her hitting a nail with a hammer, cutting tiles with a stone cutter, painting the walls were also shown. She said, “Mujhe aisi jagah jana tha jahaan mujhe shanti chahiye, jahaan koi nahi ho, to main waha pe gai (I wanted to go somewhere I could get peace, where there is absolutely no one, so I went there).”

In April this year, Shilpa had shared a video of how she herself picked the tools to add a finishing touch of her new house. She had written in the caption, “A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. ” She added the hashtags ‘farm house', ‘Karjat’ ‘hard work’ and ‘dream’ to her caption. The video showed before and after glimpse of Shilpa's house. Shilpa was seen cutting the stones all by herself, making the cement mixture and pasting them on a staircase and boundary walls. She decorated a little garden all by herself by pasting stone tiles on the boundary with cement. The place was also had strategical placement of lights to bring the desired effect.

Shilpa also said that she had participated on Bigg Boss 11 for Salman Khan and now she is on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for Madhuri. The actor is known for playing the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi on comedy show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! After quitting the show, she made appearances in Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan and Gangs of Filmistan.

