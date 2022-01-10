Kamaal R Khan tweets about Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15 with dig at Salman Khan: ‘He hates outsiders’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, posted about Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15. Host Salman Khan announced the exit on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Umar was ousted from the show for getting physically violent with Pratik Sehajpal during a Ticket To Finale task.

“I don’t watch #BiggBoss show. Lekin suna hai ki #UmarRiaz ke saath badi na insaafi huyee hai. Main toh kabse kah raha hun, ki ye aadmi galat hai (I have heard that Umar Riaz was wronged. I have been saying for a long time that this man is wrong). He hates outsiders. Ahankar mein andha ho chuka hai (He is blinded by arrogance),” KRK tweeted, seemingly taking a dig at Salman.

I don’t watch #BiggBoss show. Lekin Suna Hai Ki #UmarRiaz Ke Saath Badi Na Insaafi Huyee Hai. Main Toh Kabse Kah Raha Hun, Ki Ye Aadmi Galat Hai. He hates outsiders. अहंकार में अंधा हो चुका है! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 10, 2022

Umar tackled Pratik to the ground on Bigg Boss 15 last week. While some viewers demanded his eviction, others brought up the fact that Simba Nagpal was not punished for angrily pushing him inside the swimming pool.

Geeta Kapur, who came as a panellist on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talked about how Umar’s aggression does not go well with his profession. He is a surgeon. “I would never want to be treated by someone with an aggression like yours,” she told him.

Also see | Bigg Boss OTT: KRK claims Shamita Shetty is 48, gets reminded even her older sister Shilpa Shetty is younger than that

KRK, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 3, has had a longstanding beef with Salman, who slapped a legal notice on him last year. While KRK claimed that it was in retaliation to an unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers maintained that the suit was in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering against Being Human.

While KRK refrains from explicitly naming Salman in his tweets, he often takes thinly-veiled jibes at him. In one post, KRK called Salman ‘Bollywood ke gunde bhai (Bollywood’s goon)’ and wrote, “...I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It’s your #Antim time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON