Kanishka Soni opens up about being in an abusive relationship, says 'I have rejected 1200-1300 proposals'

Kanishka Soni, who recently married herself, has said that her experience with relationships have mostly been ugly. In a new interview, she opened up about being in an abusive relationship, and also revealed how she was often propositioned in the industry, in return for work. (Also read: Kanishka Soni on getting hate for marrying herself)

Kanishka Soni grabbed attention earlier this month, when she announced on Instagram that she had married herself. The actor is best known for her TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum. She has also acted in TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Mahabali Hanumaan, among others.

She told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "When I came to Mumbai, many boys proposed to me, I have rejected 1200-1300 such proposals. A very famous actor proposed me for marriage, but his real face was uncovered in just two months. He was very violent. I won't name him because it will create controversies but he was very violent and would get angry every 15 minutes, he would break things and beat me up. My mom always told me one should be with one person at a time. I dragged in the relationship for one and a half years. It took me five years to get out of that relationship." She also said that she was once kicked out of a TV show after shooting for an entire day because she "did not go to the producer's room". She also claimed that producers also propositioned her when she tried to switch to a production job instead of acting.

Kanishka further told the Hindi daily, "For an A-grade film in 2008, the producer asked me to visit his house so he could see my stomach. I told him I'd do for the film. But he told me 'if you are not doing it here, how will you do it for the film?' Showing my stomach was a huge thing for me then. Thanks to Babubhai Dibha, I did some small budget films but my dream was to be like Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. " She also claimed to have rejected an item song for Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull but she eventually did an item song for Tamil music director Srikanth Deva.

Announcing her self-marriage, Kanishka could be seen wearing sindoor (vermilion) and mangalsutra (sacred thread worn around the neck by married Hindu women) in pictures that she recently shared on Instagram. Stating she did not need a man in her life, the actor had written, “Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own and the only person I am in love with is myself…”

