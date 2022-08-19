Kanishka Soni on getting hate for marrying herself: 'Technology has progressed, women don’t need men for sex'

Kanishka Soni grabbed attention after she announced on Instagram that she had married herself. The actor, who is known for her TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, responded to people who wrote ‘weird comments’ on her recent post. She said she was not bothered by the hate she’s getting and was focussing on her Hollywood career. Read more: Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Kanishka Soni 'marries herself',

Kanishka recently shared photos of herself wearing sindoor (vermilion) and mangalsutra (sacred thread worn around the neck by married Hindu women). Stating she did not need a man in her life, the actor had written, “Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own and the only person I am in love with is myself…”

Now, in another Instagram post, Kanishka shared her video wearing sindoor and mangalsutra. In the video, the actor said, “I have noticed very weird kind of comments on my (original) post where I had mentioned about getting married to myself. I had taken a firm decision about this marriage. A lot of people have told me that I have ignored science, they ask me about my sex life. So let me tell you honestly that science and technology has really progressed, and a woman no longer needs a man for sex.”

Kanishka went on to narrate her life journey in the video. She said it had always been her dream to marry. “I belong to a very conservative family from Gujarat. It (marriage) was always a dream of mine. It was just that I never saw a man in my life, who would stick to his words. I always found that men do not stick to what they say and that is the reason why I believe I can live my whole life without a man, thanks to today’s technology. I do not need a man if I am earning myself, I am independent, and I can fulfil my dreams and my requirements…"

The actor went on to discuss Indian culture and how she had spent her entire acting career playing ‘devi-like (Goddess-like) characters' in shows like Mahabali Hanumaan. She said she never received so much attention when she played such characters, but today she was being spoken about for sharing a post. “I rejected item numbers because I believe in Indian culture, and what my family will think and what people will think about my image. I gave first priority to my image, but it never bothered people. Only when I decided to be myself and love myself, people are interfering… 90 percent women are not happy after marriage… I have lost all faith and trust in men.”

While sharing her video, Kanishka wrote in the caption, “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my self-marriage decision. I truly believe in Indian culture and here is my point of view on why I chose to live in solitude.”

The actor continued, “Marriage is not about sex it’s about love and honesty one seeks. I have lost that faith and believe it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find; but thanks a lot for making my post trend and be in news. It wasn’t my intention. Also, some people said I must have been drunk or had ganja (cannabis) while putting that post, but let me tell you that I am so Indian by heart that I have never even tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long in the film industry. It is a decision made by my full heart and soul with full conscious mind and I am happy that I am in the US now and focusing on my career in Hollywood.”

Kanishka recently celebrated her birthday in New York, and had shared videos and photos from her trip. She has acted in TV shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Pavitra Rishta, and Mahabali Hanumaan, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail