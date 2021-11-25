Kapil Sharma runs into cricketers Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar on flight, asks fans to guess who they are

Kapil Sharma had his own fanboy moment with cricketers Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar. The three met onboard a connecting bus to their flight.

Kapil took to social media to share a selfie with the two. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Any guess? Who all are there in this picture?” Kapil is seen in a red jacket and dark sunglasses in the photo while Ishaan is wearing a red shirt and Deepak is seen in a green shirt.

Reacting to the post, comedian Bharti Singh wrote, “Nahi jaldi daso (No, tell us quick).” Many fans correctly guessed them to be Deepak and Ishan. A fan joked the three of them were Amar Akbar Anthony, referring to the hit Bollywood film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

Kapil has been keeping busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show these days. Recently, he welcomed guests Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma on the show as they promoted their upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth.

Kapil has also hosted cricketers on his show a few times. This season, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif had appeared on the show and shared anecdotes from the time they played for India.

During the show, Kapil told Kaif that the show has been on air since 2013 and asked what took him so long to finally join him for an episode. “You didn't know the way to the show or did no one tell you that you're so popular that you can appear on the show?” Kapil asked him.

Kaif said, “I've known Kapil even before his show became a hit. After the show became popular, we met and interacted but he never invited me to the show.” Virender reacted, “Galat aadmi se panga le liya (You've messed with the wrong person).”

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and others. Archana Puran Singh also takes the permane guest’s chair every weekend.