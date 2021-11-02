Kapil Sharma struggles to keep a straight face as Krushna Abhishek gifts Ekta Kapoor 'struggling snakes'. Watch

A new promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was released by Sony Entertainment Television on social media and it revealed that Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra will appear on the show this weekend. In the promo, Krushna Abhishek dressed as Dharmendra and poked fun at Ekta's long-running franchise Naagin.

The video began with Krushna performing the Naagin dance (snake dance) with Sudesh Lehri before he met Ekta. Krushna then pulled out toy snakes and startled Ekta for a moment.

“Ye farmhouse pe struggle karte rehte hai. Maine kaha Ekta ji se milo, tumhara career bana degi (These snakes struggle in the farmhouse. I told them to meet Ekta, as she would make their career,)” he said. While the act left everyone, including host Kapil Sharma and permanent guest judge Archana Puran Singh in splits, Kapil was seen cracking up even before Krushna delivered the punchline.

Dekhiye toh, humaare Dharmendra ji kaunsa gift laaye hain @ektarkapoor ke liye! 😂 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/YtRXLRDZvB — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 2, 2021

The episode seemed to be shot keeping the festival of Diwali in mind. Krushna, at one point in the video, seemed to be pushing a cart with crackers.

Besides Ekta and Jeetendra, the team of Sooryavanshi will also appear on The Kapil Sharma Show soon. Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Katrina Kaif from the sets of the show.

“This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show , telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov. @tksshowofficial @itsrohitshetty,” Akshay wrote, sharing a picture of him and Katrina laughing. Sooryavanshi is set to release this Friday.

Kapil had taken a break from the show earlier this year to spend time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their children. He returned with a new season in August. He kicked off the show with Akshay and the team of BellBottom.

Since his return, Kapil has hosted a number of stars on the show, including Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja; Randhir Kapoor and his daughter Karisma Kapoor; the team of Bhoot Police; 90s stars Juhi Chawla, Madhoo and Ayesha Jhulka; Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; and musicians such as Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Sameer Khan, Talat Aziz and others.