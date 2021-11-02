Randhir Kapoor has a hilarious reply to Kapil Sharma’s request to sing: ‘Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi…’

Taking to his YouTube channel, Kapil Sharma shared a new ‘uncensored’ video from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. At one point in the video, Kapil asked Randhir to sing and got a rather funny response.

Kapil said that Raj Kapoor would be quite involved in the music of his films, and Randhir replied that his father could play every instrument, despite not having any formal training. “Humko tape recorder bhi chalana nahi aata hai (I don’t even know how to operate a tape recorder),” he added.

As Kapil asked him to sing a few lines, Randhir asked, “Yeh last show hai kya? Aap iske baad aur show nahi kar rahe (Is this your last show)?” He then joked, “Mujhe toh pitwayenge hi, khud bhi pit jaoge bhai. Thodi bohot rozi roti meri chal rahi hai, woh chalne do (You will not only get me beaten up but yourself as well. Don’t take away my livelihood).”

Randhir was also asked by Archana Puran Singh how he proposed to his wife Babita Kapoor. He said that his family was aware of the relationship. “Unhone chance hi nahi diya (They never gave me a chance),” Randhir laughed, as Archana asked if his family members took charge of the marriage talks.

Karisma talked about making an Instagram Reels video with Randhir backstage and said that she gave him directions on how to go about it. “Sab bol rahe the ki main bekaar director hoon kyunki mujhe itni badi daant mili papa se (Everyone said I am a terrible director because I got scolded by papa).” She called him ‘so alert and amazing’ and said that he was quick to pick up the dance step and timing. “Hum log jo hai, main aur Kareena (Whatever Kareena Kapoor and I are) is thanks to him and thanks to them,” she said.