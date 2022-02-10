Karan Johar recalls embarrassing moment in front of Hollywood crew during K3G shoot, Parineeti Chopra cracks up. Watch

Karan Johar revisited an embarrassing memory from the shoot of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Hunarbaaz. A promo posted on Instagram by Colors showed Parineeti Chopra unable to hold back her laughter as he shared the anecdote.

The incident took place during the shoot of the Sooraj Hua Maddham song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in Egypt. “There was a location which was just limestone structures for hundreds of kilometres. There was no one else, just us. It felt like if there is heaven, this is it. It was really beautiful - white sand and white limestone structures,” Karan said in Hindi.

“My stomach was upset that morning and I had loose motions. There was no tent or bathroom nearby, so I decided to go behind a huge limestone structure and do my business because I couldn’t hold it in. So I went and as soon as I started, I heard a faint sound. I turned and I saw a Hollywood crew who were there on a recce. Around 20 of them saw me and they were about to take out their cameras. I immediately turned around and said, ‘Please, I am the director of this movie, have some respect’,” he added.

The Hollywood crew asked Karan to take his time and politely turned away. “They did not see Shah Rukh or Kajol, as the limestone blocked their view. They only saw me and my backside. I don’t think I have recovered from that story till today,” he said, leaving his co-judge Parineeti in splits.

Karan and Parineeti are judges on Hunarbaaz alongside Mithun Chakraborty. The talent reality show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It airs on weekends at 9 pm on Colors.

Karan is gearing up to make his comeback to feature film direction after six years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, with Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in supporting parts.

