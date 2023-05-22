Karan Kundrra on rumours of breakup with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘She is my girlfriend’

Karan Kundrra has finally responded to rumours of his breakup with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and said that he may share couplets and poetry that he comes across, and likes, but they should not be related to his personal life. (Also read: Karan Kundrra says he and Tejasswi Prakash 'aren't nibba-nibbis') Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since their time together inside Bigg Boss home.

Karan and Tejasswi have been together since they first participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi is currently seen in the popular fantasy TV show Naagin 6 while Karan features in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. In March, Karan had posted a Hindi couplet on his Twitter page, triggering rumour mills to work extra time and create buzz around Karan and Tejasswi's relationship.

Karan told India Today in an interview, “If I write any poetic message, it is because I want to share it. I listened to it on the radio and wrote it. This has no relation to Teju (Tejasswi). Why will there be? She is my girlfriend. I will not write even for my ex.”

The couplet that Karan shared was: “Na teri shaan kam hoti, na rutba ghata hota, jo ghamand mein kaha, wahi hass ke kaha hota (Neither does your fame go down nor does your attitude. The lines that you said with haughtiness, wish you had said those with a smile).”

Karan also said, in the new interview, that people react to each and every social media post that Tejasswi makes. “If Tejasswi puts up a picture and if I'm in the shot and we shoot very nearby each other. In four hours, I would have some thousand comments asking ‘why has he not liked the picture’, and ‘who else is going to like it’. I chose the outfit, I was there, and I was literally clicking pictures for her. It's very interesting because life is not all about social media. People just come up with their own conclusions.”

Ever since they confessed their love for each other on the reality show in 2021, speculations around their marriage and engagement have been rife. They have also introduced each other to their families, which further fuelled the speculations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON