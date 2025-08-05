Karan Veer Mehra visits Shehnaaz Gill in hospital, seeks prayers for her recovery: ‘Yeh dekho bechari’

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised due to a health scare, with the exact reason yet to be disclosed. Recently, actor Karan Veer Mehra stopped by to check on her condition and took to social media to request her fans to pray for her speedy recovery. It is reported that Shehnaaz Gill was taken to the hospital after she was suffering from low blood pressure. However, the reason is yet to be confirmed.

Karan Veer visits Shehnaaz

On Monday, Karan Veer took to his Instagram Stories to share a video from the hospital room when he met Shehnaaz. While providing a health update that Shehnaaz is doing well, Karan Veer also made a heartfelt appeal to his fans, urging them to pray for her.

“I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible," Karan shared in the video.

In the clip, he showed Shehnaaz lying on the hospital bed with a drip attached to her hand. “Yeh dekho bechari (Look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this,” he is heard saying.

In the video, Shehnaaz was lying in bed and trying to hide her face as he recorded the video. She reassured him that she'd be back on her feet soon, joking about getting back to partying with him really soon.

Karan also showed Shehnaaz's hand, which was wrapped in bandages with syringes nearby. Shehnaaz then laughed and said, “Hasa rha hai muje (He is making me laugh).”

Several reports are stating that Shehnaaz was taken to the hospital after she was suffering from low blood pressure and was on a glucose drip to recover. However, the reason is yet to be confirmed.

More about Shehnaaz and Karanveer

Shehnaaz initially rose to fame in the Punjabi entertainment industry before gaining widespread recognition for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her closeness with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

She transitioned to Bollywood with her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in 2013. Her last film, Thank You For Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She also appeared in the music video for the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which starred Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra is gearing up for his big Bollywood break after having explored his craft across TV and theatre over the years. He will feature in director Omung Kumar’s next alongside actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. He was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 in January this year.