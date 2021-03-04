IND USA
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita Kaushik exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ as she receives apology after calling out man for abusive messages

  • Kavita Kaushik called out a man for sending her abusive messages on Instagram. As he apologised to her, she exposed the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Actor Kavita Kaushik reported a man who sent her abusive messages on Instagram, with the Maharashtra cyber crime department promising to look into the incident and take the necessary action. She also shared screenshots of his apology to her after she named and shamed him, sarcastically calling it the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.

Kavita took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the man’s profile and tagged the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police, Mumbai Police and similar accounts. “This is a serial offender who breathes vulgarity 24/7. Please catch him and find his family. I would love to show his messages to them! @yogeshdangi_420 is his id! Let's find him guys before I do a FIR on him,” she wrote.

In the following Instagram story, Kavita shared the response she received from the Maharashtra cyber crime department: “We have reported the incident to the concerned team. Necessary action will be taken soon after investigation.”

Kavita Kaushiks Instagram story.
Kavita also shared screenshots of his messages to her, apologising for sending her abusive messages and promising to never do so again. She wrote, “The reality of sher dil men of our country hiding after abusing women ! If u just take out some time in your day to Expose them their reality comes out ! Bloody 420.”


Recently, Kavita was seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. She was evicted after just a week but brought back on popular demand. However, she walked out during the mid-season finale after a nasty spat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

When a Twitter user said he 'lost all respect' for Kavita after Bigg Boss 14, she took a dig at her co-contestants. "Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect! (Why? Did I have a fake affair on the show? Did I reveal secrets about my marriage? Or did I cry fake tears and played the victim card for footage? I don’t care for respect that people get by doing such things)," she said.

