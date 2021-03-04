Kavita Kaushik exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ as she receives apology after calling out man for abusive messages
- Kavita Kaushik called out a man for sending her abusive messages on Instagram. As he apologised to her, she exposed the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
Actor Kavita Kaushik reported a man who sent her abusive messages on Instagram, with the Maharashtra cyber crime department promising to look into the incident and take the necessary action. She also shared screenshots of his apology to her after she named and shamed him, sarcastically calling it the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
Kavita took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the man’s profile and tagged the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police, Mumbai Police and similar accounts. “This is a serial offender who breathes vulgarity 24/7. Please catch him and find his family. I would love to show his messages to them! @yogeshdangi_420 is his id! Let's find him guys before I do a FIR on him,” she wrote.
In the following Instagram story, Kavita shared the response she received from the Maharashtra cyber crime department: “We have reported the incident to the concerned team. Necessary action will be taken soon after investigation.”
Kavita also shared screenshots of his messages to her, apologising for sending her abusive messages and promising to never do so again. She wrote, “The reality of sher dil men of our country hiding after abusing women ! If u just take out some time in your day to Expose them their reality comes out ! Bloody 420.”
Recently, Kavita was seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. She was evicted after just a week but brought back on popular demand. However, she walked out during the mid-season finale after a nasty spat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.
Also read | Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: ‘We need this time apart'
When a Twitter user said he 'lost all respect' for Kavita after Bigg Boss 14, she took a dig at her co-contestants. "Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect! (Why? Did I have a fake affair on the show? Did I reveal secrets about my marriage? Or did I cry fake tears and played the victim card for footage? I don’t care for respect that people get by doing such things)," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'
- Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million
- Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too
- Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'
- Satish Shah chose to wait in line for three hours in the scorching heat to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As he tweeted about not using the VIP entrance, fans flooded the internet with Maya Sarabhai jokes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'
- Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son
- Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'
- An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show
- Rubina Dilaik was forced to sell her house after not receiving her salary for a television show, despite repeated reminders to her producers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keith, Rochelle open up on seeking marriage counsellor's help
- As they plan a small and sweet celebration for their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao talk about seeking help from a marriage counsellor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in this viral video
- In a viral video, Rahul Vaidya of Bigg Boss 14 is seen narrating an incident about how he met Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan at a city lounge and how the singer was impressed by star kid's humility and patience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni shares pic with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'we are our own world'
- Aly Goni has posted a new photo with close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik names and shames online abusers, shares screenshot
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received on social media. "Call them out! Expose them!" Kavita wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'
- Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology, says 'we respect viewers' beliefs'
- Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox