Kavita Kaushik's advice amid Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: 'Don't be entertainment object'

Amid the ongoing spat between actor Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal, actor Kavita Kaushik on Wednesday tweeted a piece of advice. Though Kavita didn't name anyone, she took to Twitter and advised to resolve issues legally and not become an object for entertainment in the public eye.

She tweeted, "Media aur public majje legi aur apni akal ke hisaab se opinion degi, apni pareshaani aur ladaai police aur court mei kar ke samaadhan nikaalo, entertainment mat bano vo bhi free mei (The media and the public will enjoy the fun and give their opinion according to their understanding, solve your problems and fight in court, do not be entertainment, that too for free)..."

Karan got arrested on Monday night for allegedly assaulting Nisha but was released on bail on Tuesday. Nisha had alleged that Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head. After being accused of domestic violence and abuse by his Nisha, Karan has reacted saying that he is being framed.

"Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'ab dekho kya hota' ( now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall. She came out of the room and told her brother, Rohit, that I hit her. Seeing blood on Nisha's face, Rohit became angry and slapped me."

"I tried to stop Rohit from hitting me. I started defending myself. I asked him to watch the footage of the cameras which are installed at our home. When I checked the cameras, they were already turned off. Nisha and her brother then immediately started recording all the videos of the injury she got after banging her head on the wall," Karan added.

Karan has also said that the two have not been on good terms with each other for nearly three years, and in March 2021 they decided to part ways. The couple got married in 2012 and have a son named Kavish. "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening," Karan added.

Karan rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in Star Plus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the most longest-running Indian TV serials. It also starred actor Hina Khan in the lead.