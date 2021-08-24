KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan introduces visually challenged contestant, watch her gear up for 1 cr question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will see a visually challenged contestant on the hot seat. Sony Entertainment Television shared a new promo on Instagram, showing Himani Bundela being led by Amitabh to her seat. The promo also showed Himani preparing herself to answer the 15th question in the game, which if she gets right, could win her ₹1 crore.

Sharing the post, the channel's Instagram page wrote: "#KBC13 ke manch par aayi Himani Bundela kya apne gyaan aur hausle ki taakat se bann paayenge iss saal ki pehli crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye (Can Himani Bundela, who with her knowledge and spirit, become the first crorepati on KBC 13?) #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri."

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan was seen guiding her to the hot seat and offering her a glass of water. Before that, in a voiceover, he said that Himani was visually impaired. The promo then teased the 15th question.

KBC 13 went on air on Monday (August 23) with its first contestant - Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Gyaan started off well, answering questions correctly to reach the 12th question, worth ₹12.5 lakh. However, we answered the question wrong and ended up with only ₹3.2 lakh.

Also read: KBC 13 - Can you answer this ₹12.5 lakh question that stumped Gyaan Raj?

KBC 13 will once again have live audience. Last year, however, this component was done away with owing to the coronavirus pandemic. With the return of live audience, Audience Poll lifeline will also be back.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a television game show modelled on the British programme, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The game show, which began in the year 2000 and has had 12 seasons, and is now into its 13th edition. The show will air on Sony TV, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.