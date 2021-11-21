KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan offers Rani Mukerji 'thenga' as prize money

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 host Amitabh Bachchan offered actor Rani Mukerji his 'thenga (thumb shown while denying something)' as prize money. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Rani and Saif Ali Khan were seen entering the KBC set while their Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh sat on the hot seat.

In the episode, as Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan entered the show, Amitabh Bachchan told Siddhant and Sharvari in Hindi, "We have a lifeline 'flip the question'. So now you guys flip and let them take a seat." Amitabh then asked Rani and Saif, "Ab yeh bataiyye aap dono kis tarah ki taiyyari kar ke aaye hai (How have you guys prepared)?"

Rani replied, "Main aapki fan reh chuki hun toh main aapki fan hun. Zaahir hai aap jobhi karte hai main aapki fan usme humesha rehti hun (I've always been your fan. Whatever you do, I always remain your fan)." Saif added, "She's looking for special help, sir."

Amitabh asked them, "Toh kya kare abhi khel vel bandh karke ghar jaaye ab (So should we stop the game and go home)?" Rani replied, "Best hai aap mujhe charity ka paesa dedijiye hum nikal jaate hai (It will be best if you give me the charity money and we will leave)."

Saif asked Rani, "Kitna chahiye aapko (How much money do you want)?" Rani replied looking at Amitabh, "Jitna bhi aap dede (Whatever amount you want to)." Amitabh showed her his thumb and said, "Thenga denge aapko. Yaha khelna padega (I will give you nothing. You have to play here)." At his statement, everyone burst out laughing.

In the clip, Rani also spoke about how she has seen Saif become mature over the last 12 years. She revealed that during Hum Tum (2004) he was like a child. Both of them complimented each other. Saif revealed that Rani had given him advice on his relationship.

The duo also danced to the title track of Hum Tum. Siddhant and Sharvari also grooved to the track. The video ended with Rani and Saif blowing them kisses.