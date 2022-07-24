KBC 14 promo shows Aamir Khan, Mary Kom join Amitabh Bachchan for first episode. Watch

The latest promo for the quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 reveals the premiere date for the new season of the show that is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Padma Bhushan recipient, actor Aamir Khan, Padma Vibhushan boxing champion MC Mary Kom and Padma Sri Sunil Chhetri will be special guests on the show. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan calls Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 'maalkin' as she directs him on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14)

Kargil war veteran Major DP Singh, Sena medal gallantry recipient Col Mitali Madhumita and will also be part of the show this year as special guests. The promotional video opens with the announcement that KBC 14 premieres on August 7 and the show celebrates the 75th year of India's independence. Amitabh then announces the names of all the special guests.

Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv.#KBC2022@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/yUuZSUup0k — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 23, 2022

The new season of KBC will air on Sony TV starting August 7. The show has added a special prize money slot of ₹75 lakh to the game. Host Amitabh announced in a promotional video that the new prize money slot was added to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The first promo for the show stressed on the need to weed out fake news and focus on the correct knowledge when reading news articles.

Amitabh has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from KBC 14, Amitabh has many films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He also has Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh and Deepika will also be part of The Intern's Hindi remake. He will also be seen with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandana in Goodbye.

