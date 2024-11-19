KBC 16: Abhishek Bachchan cracks hilarious joke on what he would do on winning 7 crore prize money

An upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 will feature actor Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, and author Arjun Sen. In the episode, Abhishek Bachchan left everyone in splits with his hilarious take on what he would do on winning the ₹7 crore prize money on the show. The trio appeared on the game show to promote their upcoming film, I Want to Talk. (Also Read | Impressed Amitabh Bachchan says ‘wah’ as Vikrant Massey tells him about his humble beginnings on KBC 16. Watch) Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in an upcoming episode of KBC 16.

What Shoojit, Arjun want to do with prize money

The show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, is hosted by Abhishek's father-actor Amitabh Bachchan. On the show, Abhishek detailed where the winnings would go if they won the ₹7 crore prize money. Arjun Sen revealed his desire to play for the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) and Shoojit Sircar mentioned supporting Manali Strays, an NGO that aids stray dogs.

Here's what Abhishek wants to do with ₹ 7 cr

Abhishek light-heartedly said, "I will play for the Kaun Banega Crorepati wrap party fund!" He then added, "If we win the ₹7 crore prize money, then I’m declaring that there won’t be any shoot for the next two days. We’re all heading to Goa for a holiday!" This left everyone in splits.

Abhishek then mimicked his father’s iconic “7 crore” line, inviting heaps of laughter from everyone present on set, including Amitabh.

Abhishek shares a funny anecdote about his family

To add to the fun, Abhishek shared a family tradition that’s become a running joke in the Bachchan household. He said, "Whenever the family sits down for a meal and someone answers a question correctly, all the members collectively shout, '7 crore.' It has become a joke at our dinner table."

About Abhishek's next film

Fans will see Abhishek next in I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the slice-of-life drama is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22. I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo.