Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vishal Aditya Singh posts cosy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli says ‘love is in the air’
tv

Vishal Aditya Singh posts cosy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli says ‘love is in the air’

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul posed together for his Instagram, leading Nikki Tamboli to tease them by commenting that ‘love is in the air’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul will be seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul’s new romantic photoshoot is quite a hit online. He took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures with her, in which he is seen gazing at her lovingly, as she smiles. She replied, “haayein,” in the comments section, along with fire and loved-up emojis. The two are currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Their Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants teased them in the comments section. Nikki Tamboli wrote, “@divasana @vishalsingh713 uffffff love is in the air,” adding laughing, kiss and heart emojis. Arjun Bijlani said, “Shonaaaaa babooooooo.” Abhinav Shukla wanted to know about Vishal’s expression. “Shakal Shikaayat ki tarah ku hai mere bhai (Why does your face look like you have a complaint, brother)!” he teased.

Fans also loved seeing Vishal and Sana together. “Hum pighal gye is post par (This post melted our hearts),” one commented, while another called them ‘too hot to resist’. A third wrote, “Sir ka alag hee khatron ke Khiladi chal Raha hai (Sir is having a Khatron Ke Khiladi moment of his own).”

Vishal was earlier in a relationship with his Chandrakanta co-star Madhurima Tuli. The two participated together in Nach Baliye 9 as an ex-couple and finished as the second runners-up. Following that, they were seen together in Bigg Boss 13.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reveals a ‘secret’ about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star Arjun Kapoor, see his reaction

During their Bigg Boss 13 stint, Vishal and Madhurima were constantly at loggerheads with each other. She was thrown out of the show after she lost her cool during an argument with him and physically attacked him with a frying pan.

Later, Madhurima claimed that Vishal occasionally raised his hand on her, but she forgave him as she was in love with him. However, he denied the allegations and told a leading daily last year, “If that was true, she would have said it earlier. I have never done that. Maine life mein kabhi bhi unke upar haath nahi uthaya hai (I have never raised my hand on her). Our relationship ended because she was abusive and violent.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vishal aditya singh sana makbul nikki tamboli khatron ke khiladi

Related Stories

tv

Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh on reuniting for music video after public fights: ‘There was awkwardness’

PUBLISHED ON DEC 24, 2020 12:34 PM IST
tv

Rashami Desai wows in dance video, Vishal Aditya Singh drops flirty comment. Watch

UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2020 05:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people

Official uses fiberglass stick to rescue bear tangled in power pole wires

23-year-old police officer in USA's Arkansas heroically saves baby from chocking

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP