Kim Kardashian reflects on 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, says she 'totally handled it the wrong way'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, in a recent reunion interview celebrating Keeping Up with the Kardashians, admitted she owed an apology to Kris Humphries, whom she was married to for 72 days, for the manner in which they broke up. Kim said that she didn't want to appear like a 'runaway bride'.

Kim Kardashian spoke to host Andy Cohen about Keeping Up with the Kardashians completing 20 seasons. She was joined by her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. "I felt pressure, I thought I was going to let everyone down," she said about contemplating backing out.

"I was so nervous to break up with someone," Kim said. "I totally handled it the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I just didn't know to deal." She said that she felt 'claustrophobic' in the relationship ever since their honeymoon in Italy and that she felt 'pressured' into following through with the wedding because it was being filmed for KUWTK.

She said that her mother suggested that she could call it off, when she expressed second thoughts. "What you said to me was, ‘Go, I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it,'” Kim recalled. “I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It’s going to be a huge joke, and I think I just had cold feet.'”

Kim and Kris Humphries, an NBA basketball player, started dating in 2010. They tied the knot in August 2011, and the ceremony aired on KUWTK two months later. She filed for divorce that same month. “I handled it totally the wrong way. I tried to [apologise]. I tried calling him for months," Kim said. "All of his friends got up and said hi to me. He just literally looked at me and wouldn’t even speak to me. He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, ‘What is this fraud?’ … If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”

Kim and her third husband, rapper Kanye West, filed for divorce earlier this year after seven years of marriage. They have four children together.