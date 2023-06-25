Kim Kardashian's go-to Starbucks order isn't as low-calorie as you think, want to take a guess?

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian has revealed her surprising go-to order at Starbucks, and it's filled with high calories and sugar. Taking a break from filming American Horror Story, Kim engaged with her fans on social media, answering their burning questions. When asked about her favorite Starbucks order, Kim didn't hold back. She confessed, “It is a hot tall white chocolate mocha with whipped cream.” US socialite Kim Kardashian poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week'(AFP)

While some fans suggested alternative drinks, such as an iced chai latte with oat milk and sugar-free vanilla, Kim expressed her preference for hot beverages. However, this disclosure has sparked both curiosity and raised some eyebrows, considering the calorie content of her chosen drink.

Although Kim's fans appreciated her openness, it hasn't been long since she faced criticism from a parenting expert for her comments about weight loss before the Met Gala. Kim had mentioned her desire to fit into a Marilyn Monroe dress and her willingness to try anything to achieve her goal. The parenting expert expressed concern about the potential impact of such statements on younger generations and even Kim's own children, who look up to her as a role model.

While Kim's Starbucks order may not align with the health-conscious choices of some, it's a reminder that even celebrities have their guilty pleasures. As for Kim, it seems she's unapologetic about indulging in a decadent beverage from time to time, sharing her genuine preferences with her dedicated fan base.