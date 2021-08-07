Krushna Abhishek trolls Sudesh Lehri, jokes about 1 crore loan as they begin The Kapil Sharma Show shoot. Watch

Krushna Abhishek poked fun at Sudesh Lehri in a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. The two share a close friendship and have earlier worked together in shows such as Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao.

In a video shared on Instagram, Krushna said, “Aaj humara pehla din hai Kapil Sharma Show ka (Today was our first day of The Kapil Sharma Show) and I am so, so happy. Dil se main itna khush hoon ki aaj Sudesh ji itna badhiya kiya aapne. Sudesh ji ki aaj first entry thi show pe (I am truly happy and I mean it from the bottom of my heart that Sudesh ji has done so well. Today was his first entry on the show), he has done wonders.”

Krushna said that he is happier to see Sudesh do well than even his own family members would be. A touched Sudesh said that Krushna’s feelings were a sign of true love and friendship only to get an unexpected response.

“Pyaar-vyaar nahi hai, paise bhi udhaar diye hai. Aaj mujhe confidence hua hai ki mera ₹1 crore mujhe wapas mil jayega (No, it is not love, I have lent you money. Now, I am confident that I will get my ₹1 crore back),” Krushna joked, leaving Sudesh in splits.

Sudesh took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video with Bharti Singh. Kapil Sharma also shared a picture from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Akshay Kumar, who came to promote his upcoming film BellBottom. “Suprasiddh film abhineta Shri Akshay Kumar apni nayi film #bellbottom ke liye aashirvaad lete hue (Famous film actor Mr Akshay Kumar seeking my blessings for his upcoming film #bellbottom),” he quipped.

Also read | ‘Where is Sonam Kapoor going in this outfit?’: Rhea Kapoor recalls director’s snarky comment

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will also bring back Bharti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. However, recurring cast member Sumona Chakravarti has been missing from the promos.