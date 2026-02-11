Kumar Sanu's son Jaan indirectly calls Kunickaa a ‘joke’ amid her clash with Tanya Mittal's fans: ‘Mazaak bani hui’
Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand has been clashing with Tanya Mittal's fans on X for a few days now. Kumar Sanu's son Jaan chimed in with his take.
It has been more than two days since Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand clashed for hours with her co-contestant Tanya Mittal’s fans online. She even hit back at those bringing up her alleged affair with Kumar Sanu and claiming her son, Ayaan Lall, looks like the singer. Now, Kumar’s son, Jaan, posted a note on his Instagram stories, indirectly calling Kunickaa a ‘joke’ and asking Tanya’s fans to disregard her. (Also Read: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Tanya Mittal a ‘cry baby’ who always plays the ‘victim card’, lashes out at her fans)
Kumar Sanu’s son responds to Kunickaa Sadanand’s clash
Jaan revealed on his Instagram stories that Tanya’s fans have been DM’ing him about the online clash, claiming that Tanya is being ‘harassed’. He wrote, “To all of Tanya Mittal's fandom dming me about how someone is harassing her on behalf of shipping her son and Farhana, the only advice I have for you is this: Don't take someone treated as a joke in the industry seriously. I like both the contestants, Farhana & Tanya.”
Jaan also added, “Jo khud mazaak bani hui hai usko seriously matt lo. (Don’t take someone who is a joke so seriously).” He ended the note with, “Har Har Mahadev.” Tanya’s fans circulated the note widely on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, seemingly content with his reaction. “Galat fandom se panga le liya re (She messed with the wrong fandom),” wrote one of her fans.
However, some of her fans wondered why Tanya’s fans would have an issue with anybody shipping Farrhana Bhatt with Ayaan, with one of them writing, “why will tanya fans have problem with fayaan shipping.” However, one fan claimed to be the one to DM Jaan, writing, “I had said yesterday jaan kumar Sanu will give me a video msg but he updated a story.”
Tanya Mittal shares cryptic notes amid her fans’ clash
Tanya, in the meantime, has been posting cryptic notes on her social media without directly addressing the issue. In her latest one, she wrote, “Vanvaas ke samay, ek din Sita Maa chal rahi thi. Zameen par kaante the, pathar the — pairon mein chot lag rahi thi. Ram ji ne kaha: “Tumhe kasht ho raha hai, main tumhe utha leta hoon.” Sita Maa muskuraayi aur boli: “Main chalna chahti hoon, kyunki mujhe apni maa—Prithvi—se kuch seekhna hai.”
(During Vanvas, Goddess Sita was walking barefoot on land ridden with stones and thorns, which were hurting her. Lord Ram offered to carry her, but she smiled and said that she would like to walk and learn from her mother, the earth.)
Continuing the story, she also added, “Phir unhone dharti ko sparsh karke kaha: “Maa, tum roz laakhon pairon ka bojh uthati ho, phir bhi kabhi shikayat nahi karti.” Us raat, kehna hai, Prithvi Maa ne Sita Maa ko sapne mein darshan diye aur kaha: “Jo sah leta hai, woh kamzor nahi hota. Jo dhairya rakhta hai, wahi sabse balwaan hota hai.” Us din ke baad Sita Maa ne kabhi apne dukh ko shabd nahi diya. Unka sahan-shakti hi unka shastra ban gaya.”
(Then she asked the earth, mother, why don’t you ever complain despite carrying the weight of so many. That night, her mother appeared in her dreams and told her that those who endure aren’t weak, they’re the strongest. From that day onward, Goddess Sita never shared her pain. Her endurance became her weapon.)
Both Kunickaa and Tanya were contestants on Bigg Boss 19, and it looks like their drama has continued off-screen, too.
