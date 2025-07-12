Kushal Tandon issues statement after fan trespasses into his home: 'Please respect my privacy and space'

Television star Kushal Tandon, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently faced a disturbing incident that raised serious concerns about personal boundaries. The Beyhadh actor took to social media to reveal that a fan had trespassed into his home while he was away. Though he expressed gratitude for the love he receives, he also delivered a firm message urging fans to respect his privacy, especially now that his family lives with him. Kushal Tandon posted about a fan trespassing on his home premises, asked for respecting boundaries.

‘This is deeply unsettling,’ says Kushal

On Saturday, Kushal took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Hey everyone, today something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. I want to make it very clear—this is not okay. My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything. I understand the love, and I’m grateful for the support, but crossing personal boundaries like this is deeply unsettling.”

He further wrote, "Please respect my privacy and my space, especially now that my family is living with me. Let’s keep the love alive—but with mutual respect and understanding. Thank you for listening.”

A screengrab of Kushal Tandon's Instagram stories.

Kushal Tandon's latest projects

Kushal was last seen in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka (2023–24), where he starred opposite Shivangi Joshi. Off-screen, Kushal made headlines after confirming—via a now-deleted Instagram story—that he and Shivangi have ended their relationship.

Kushal took to Instagram Stories to confirm his breakup with Shivangi. His note read: “To all the people I love, I just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been five months, so yes.” The actor later deleted the post, but eagle-eyed fans had already taken screenshots and circulated them online. The two have also unfollowed each other.

In addition to acting, he has also ventured into the hospitality business, recently launching a restaurant in Delhi NCR.