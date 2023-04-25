Kyle Richards desperately wants Kathy Hilton back on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills despite tumultuous relationship

Kyle Richards, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has spilled the beans on her sister Kathy Hilton's possible return to the show. The sisters have had a rocky relationship in recent times, especially after an explosive reunion episode in season 12. Despite this, Kyle revealed to E! News that she wants Kathy back on the show, saying, "Of course, she's my sister. I miss her." Kyle Richards Reveals Shocking Desire for Kathy Hilton's Return to RHOBH.

While Kathy hasn't confirmed her return to RHOBH, Kyle promised fans that season 13 "will not disappoint," and it's been a "very different season" for her personally. However, she did clarify that there will still be plenty of drama for viewers to enjoy.

The relationship between Kyle and Kathy has been complicated, with ups and downs. Despite some drama in Aspen during the last season, their dynamic on the show adds depth to the relationships between all the cast members. However, the drama on the show could also affect their real-life relationship, as the franchise is built on cattiness and drama between the women.

It's clear that the bond between the sisters is strong, despite the complications that come with being family. They have both admitted to missing each other and the kind of relationship they shared before. Hopefully, Kyle and Kathy can put their differences behind them and move forward on the show and in real life. Only time will tell if Kathy will make her return to RHOBH, but fans are certainly hoping she will.