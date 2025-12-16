'Linking us is going to tarnish her image': Amaal Mallik apologises to Tanya Mittal, asks fans to stop speculating

Music composer Amaal Mallik has addressed ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal following the show’s conclusion. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Amaal clarified that moments shared between the two on the reality show were shaped by its format and should not be misconstrued as romantic. Following Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik denies romantic links with Tanya Mittal, stating their relationship was shaped by the show's format.

Amaal asks fans to stop linking him with Tanya

The clarification comes after fans circulated clips of Amaal and Tanya dancing together on the show, reigniting online discussions about their bond. Responding to the chatter, Amaal stressed that many interactions on Bigg Boss are task-driven and guided by the show’s creative requirements.

“Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha (Brother, this was a task),” Amaal wrote, explaining that contestants are expected to participate in activities as instructed by the host or guests. He added that pairing up for dance skits or performances is often part of the channel’s creative direction and should not be turned into “nonsensical romance.”

Amaal also acknowledged the support he received from Tanya during the season, particularly during moments when he struggled emotionally. Expressing gratitude, he apologised for any remarks that may have hurt her or her fans. “I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her,” he said, adding that such moments offer opportunities for self-reflection and growth.

The composer urged fans to stop linking him and Tanya romantically, warning that such assumptions could unfairly affect her public image. He emphasised the importance of respecting personal boundaries and not turning friendship or teamwork into speculation.

“So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way,” Amaal wrote, appealing directly to both fan groups to end online mudslinging and respect individual space.

About Bigg Boss 19

During the early weeks of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal and Tanya were frequently seen together, with Tanya often offering emotional support to the composer. Their closeness became a regular topic of discussion among viewers, with online commentary later interpreting their interactions as signs of a possible romance, claims Mallik has now firmly denied.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded earlier this month, with actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up, while Pranit More secured third place. Both Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik made it to the top five finalists, remaining in the spotlight throughout the season and up to the finale.