Tanya Mittal impresses fans with her first acting gig after Bigg Boss 19: ‘Professional actors ko bhi peeche chod diya’

While Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, the buzz around the show refuses to die down. Fans are still closely following what their favourite contestants are up to after stepping out of the house. While most of them have been busy with interviews and party appearances, Tanya Mittal has already taken a step ahead by featuring in her first acting project, much before her much-anticipated TV debut with Ektaa Kapoor. Tanya Mittal shares her first ever acting gig after coming out of the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Tanya Mittal's first advertisement

On Saturday, Tanya took to Instagram to share an advertisement for Yes Madam, marking her first-ever acting assignment after Bigg Boss 19. In the video, she is seen bragging to a friend about travelling to Korea every week for beauty treatments, casually calling it “basic” for her. She even claims to own multiple businesses in Korea. However, the act is hilariously exposed when her friend reveals a beauty service app that delivers K-beauty treatments at home.

The advertisement has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, many of whom praised Tanya’s screen presence and performance. One comment read, “Wow, your first ad and this is mind-blowing. Great job, Tanya!” Another wrote, “Too good performance, Tanya.” A fan also commented, “Who would say this is your first ad shoot? Too good, yaar.” Another admirer wrote in Hindi, “Ladki ne toh professional actors ko bhi peeche chhod diya,” which translates to, “She has left even professional actors behind.”

About Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss 19 journey

Tanya often made headlines during Bigg Boss 19 for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle outside the house. However, this led several contestants to turn against her, branding her as ‘fake’. She was also roasted by multiple guests during Weekend Ka Vaar. Despite being tagged as the ‘most annoying contestant’ in the beginning, Tanya gradually won hearts with her gameplay, strong friendships and growth in the house, eventually making it to the top four. Her journey ended with her emerging as the third runner-up.

Although Tanya did not lift the trophy on Salman Khan’s show, she did see one of her dreams come true when Ektaa Kapoor offered her a role in an upcoming TV show. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Tanya make her official acting debut on television.