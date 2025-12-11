Tanya Mittal’s stylist accuses her of not clearing dues, keeping outfits after Bigg Boss 19: ‘What is this behaviour'

Following the Bigg Boss 19 finale, finalist Tanya Mittal has been embroiled in a controversy. Her stylist, Riddhima Sharma, has accused her of not clearing her payments, failing to return outfits, and looking down on designers and stylists. Tanya Mittal wore a saree for the Bigg Boss 19 finale, held on December 7.

Tanya Mittal’s stylist accuses her

On Wednesday, stylist Riddhima Sharma turned to Instagram to share a detailed post, accusing Tanya Mittal of not settling her dues. In her note, she voiced her frustration and claimed that Tanya’s team had treated her poorly. Riddhima shared the note alongside a video showing Tanya being questioned about her sarees.

“I have always supported Tanya in every interview — you can check all my interviews, the bytes I recorded, the celebrity voting videos, the supporting videos… even in her own interview, I was supporting her. Mere s hi kapde source krwake hume hi attitude (They got us to source clothes for them, and now they are showing attitude to us),” Riddhima wrote.

Riddhima continued, “And let me make one thing very clear: there is a big difference between a designer and a stylist. I am the stylist. For one whole week, every saree and lehenga was sent by me, and they were all expensive. You can check the brands yourselves. Till now, nothing has been returned. They loved the clothes, but not even once did they appreciate it. And now she is making faces and talking about tailors and designers? What an attitude. Big claps. Is this what respect looks like?”

Riddhima claimed that her team asked her to source an outfit with a warning “If today’s saree doesn’t arrive, the payment won’t be made.”

“What is this behaviour? Yesterday they had to go to Siddhi Vinayak at 1:30 PM, and at 11 AM I got a call saying they need an outfit. I still arranged everything within an hour. Even the Porter delivery payment was done by me. At least have some respect for stylists, tailors, and designers. In Bigg Boss, the payment for one week is 50k. All the outfits I sent were expensive — yesterday’s lehenga alone was 58k. And still, I’m charging very little,” she stated.

Looking back, Riddhima claimed, “When I said I couldn’t source today because I’m in a different city, she said, “If today’s outfit doesn’t come, then the payment won’t come at all. And then within ten minutes, she made the 50k payment for one week.

“What about the last 2weekend war outfit? It was mine — where is that payment? For the Grand Finale, I styled her brother’s outfit — where is that payment? What about yesterday’s outfit payment? Where is it? I did my job on time, every single time. And this attitude clearly shows how she is. Well done Tanya and the whole team. May God bless you all. Thank you. I respect and salute all the Designers, Tailors as she mentioned and Stylist Lots of love,” she ended her note.

About Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal has been in the spotlight thanks to her journey on Bigg Boss 19, where the spiritual influencer emerged as the 3rd runner-up. In the show, she often spoke about her love for sarees and repeatedly claimed that she carried around 800 sarees in the Bigg Boss house. Beyond her stint on the reality show, Tanya has already landed an acting project with Ekta Kapoor and is set to kickstart her acting career shortly.