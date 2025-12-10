'Mere bhai jaise hain woh': Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal loses cool at paparazzi for calling her team member 'bouncer'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday just a few days after the much-talked-about finale, but her outing quickly turned tense. As photographers gathered to capture her, Tanya lost her cool when repeatedly referred to her security team as “bouncers.” Tanya Mittal has been the centre of attention because of her journey in Bigg Boss 19.

Visibly annoyed, Tanya called them out on the spot, and asserted that her team should be addressed with respect.

Tanya Mittal gets angry

On Tuesday night, Tanya was spotted out in Mumbai, where she found herself having an awkward exchange with the photographers gathered to capture her pictures.

When the photographers asked her team to step aside so they could get clearer shots, Tanya snapped at them after hearing them refer to her security personnel as “bouncers.”

In the video, the photographers are heard saying “bouncer side hat jao (please move aside)”.

This irked Tanya, who hit back, “Maine bola hai aapko ke koi bhi aise nahi bolega… Mere bhai jaise hain woh… Please… naam hai unka. Koi bouncer-bouncer nahi bolega … Bahut salon se mere saath hain. Naam se bolo. Kuldeep naam hai inka. (I’ve told you before too… He’s like a brother to me… He has a name. Don’t call him a bouncer. He has been with me for many years. Use his name. His name is Kuldeep).”

In another video, Tanya was once again seen snapping at a photographer and asking him not to click her. As she stepped out of an eatery, she spotted a photographer whom she accused of mocking and making fun of her earlier. Confronting him on the spot, Tanya asked him not to take her pictures.

“Bigg Boss mat khel mere saath. Sidha bol nahi pasand hai toh phir hatt (Don’t play games with me. Just say you don’t like me and move on),” Tanya is heard saying in the video.

Tanya Mittal gets into spotlight

Tanya Mittal has been the centre of attention because of her journey in Bigg Boss 19. The spiritual influencer finished her Bigg Boss 19 journey as the 3rd runner-up. In addition to becoming a finalist, Tanya has also secured a acting project from Ekta Kapoor. She is expected to begin her acting journey after the reality show soon.