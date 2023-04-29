Lisa Vanderpump admits she ‘probably should’ return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid drama and controversy

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Lisa Vanderpump talked about a variety of topics, including her work with the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation, the drama-filled Vanderpump Rules reunion, and even a possible return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I probably should return,” she admitted, referring to the possibility of joining the cast once again. Reality TV mogul Lisa Vanderpump is suggesting possibilities to returm in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Vanderpump, who left the show after the PuppyGate controversy involving her former castmate Dorit Kemsley, admitted that she had spoken to Andy Cohen and was told that the "door's always open" for her return. However, she cited her busy schedule, including opening two new restaurants and running the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation, as reasons why she may not have time to return.

But it wasn't just her schedule that was holding her back. Vanderpump revealed that she didn't like many of the cast members and didn't want to get into a "punch-up every night." However, she did say that she had a few friends among the cast, including Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Fans of the show would love to see Vanderpump return and put Kyle Richards in her place once again, but with Lisa Rinna gone and Denise Richards now on board, it remains to be seen if Vanderpump will make a comeback. Stay tuned for more updates on this scandalous and entertaining story.