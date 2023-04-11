Home / Entertainment / Tv / Love Is Blind's Seattle experiment ends in heartbreak for Marshall and Jackie, but who made it to the altar

Love Is Blind's Seattle experiment ends in heartbreak for Marshall and Jackie, but who made it to the altar

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 11, 2023 06:00 PM IST

As the season draws closer to its finale on April 14, viewers are eagerly anticipating which couples will make it to the end

Love is Blind fans are on the edge of their seats as they eagerly await the season four finale, which is set to air on April 14. The hit Netflix dating series has introduced a new batch of singles hailing from Seattle, and viewers have been following their love journeys since the show premiered on March 24.

Marshall and Jackie in Love is Blind.(Netflix)

As the season draws to a close, fans are dying to know which couples have managed to make their relationships last. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Marshall and Jackie have broken up. The couple's post-pod connection fell apart shortly after they returned home to Seattle.

Marshall and Jackie in Love is Blind.(Netflix)

While some viewers have criticized Jackie for her handling of the split, Marshall has been surprisingly forgiving. In a recent interview with Variety, he revealed that he has "no bad feelings about it." It remains to be seen whether any other season four couples have parted ways.

Love is Blind fans can look forward to the season finale, which is sure to be full of drama and surprises. The live reunion special, which will air on April 16, promises to fill in any remaining blanks and give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what really happened between the show's couples.

As the hit dating series continues to captivate audiences, fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of a potential season five. Until then, they will have to tune in to the season four finale and reunion special to find out which Love is Blind couples have managed to find lasting love.

