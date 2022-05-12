Lubna Salim: Tired of refusing saas bahu shows, but difficult to refuse good money, at times

Lubna Salim has been in showbiz for more than three decades now. And she is tired of refusing one thing again and again: daily soaps.

“I am tired of refusing saas bahu shows, but I am really interested in OTT. Shows like Aam Aadmi Family are happening, they are close to my heart. Now when I look back, I see kuchh cheezein chhoot gayin, achha hi hua. Whatever happens, happens for the best, no regrets. The hunt is still on for good work,” says the Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby actor.

But she has her reservations. Salim adds that people today don’t want to get out of their comfort zone, and that leads to problems. “I still don’t know if good work is going to happen or not because people are becoming very typical… they want tried and tested formulas. Uss tarah ki cheezon mein jaa rahe hain, so still hoping for the best,” says Salim, who has produced a stage adaptation of Gulzar’s play Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha.

But isn’t it difficult to turn down good money, especially when the daily soap is topping the TRP charts? She confesses it is, “I am the most easiest and gullible actor, I have done so much work without even thinking about these kind of things. And what is a really sad thing is that money decides our status as actors, where we are, what level we are working at. My per day money decides my value as an actor, that’s how the world has become. It’s not just money for me, it’s never been about that and I am not running after it.”