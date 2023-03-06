Maddy Pomilla reacts to being voted off from Survivor 44: ‘It really hurts, I'm not too proud to say that but...'

Maddy Pomilla got evicted from the forty fourth season of Durvivor. In a new interview, she talked about how did she feel after becoming the first person to be voted off from the season. During the premiere of Survivor 44, received just one vote against her. However, this was sufficient to eliminate her from the game as only three individuals from her Ratu tribe participated in the voting process. Brandon Cottom utilized an immunity idol to cancel two of the votes, leaving his single vote against Maddy as the deciding factor. She expressed that she felt deeply hurt and believed that her potential had been squandered when she was eliminated. ( Also read: Howie Mandel reacts to his eviction from The Masked Singer Season 9: 'I should have been in finale, judges got it wrong')

During her discussion with Entertainment Weekly, she conveyed her emotions upon being voted off on Day 3, and the strategy she had in mind before participating in the show. She told, “I have a different Survivor philosophy than anyone I've ever met. So at the end of the day, I left feeling like, okay, I did what I wanted to do. But holy crap, the waste of potential. It hurts. I'm not too proud to say that. It really hurts.”

She continued further, and said, “I've been watching the show for 22 years and I've been applying since I was 18. I remember being stressed out at 12 years old watching Cook Islands and being like, This show's gonna get canceled, with all the news about Cook Islands and dividing everyone up by race. And then I get there, and I just had this feeling like, Well, I'm here. I'm not going to not play the way that I wanna play.”

She discussed how she felt when her fate on the show hinged on a solitary vote, and said, “I knew however I went, it was gonna be something crazy because if I wanted to just go far and that was my goal, then I wouldn't have done what I did. I'm not dumb. My name was never brought up. I was working with Kane to deflect my name anytime it did come up. So I knew I was good, but I also wanted to play the game a certain way. I felt at that point that it was critical to do what I did, and I knew that it was.”

Survivor is a popular reality television show that has been on the air since 2000, and it typically airs a new season each year. Each season of Survivor features a group of contestants who are marooned in a remote location and must compete in various challenges to win rewards and avoid elimination. The ultimate goal is to be the last person standing and win a cash prize. The show has gained a large following over the years and has spawned numerous spin-offs and adaptations around the world.

On December 14, 2022, the last season came to a close with Mike Gabler emerging as the winner after securing a 7-1-0 vote victory over Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight.