Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj recalls Praveen Kumar’s ‘Punjabi humour’, says ‘he would never indulge in petty politics’

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, penned a heartfelt note for late co-actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who played the character of Bheem in the show. Praveen died on Monday night after suffering from chronic chest infection.

Sharing pictures of Praveen, Nitish wrote, “Praveen Kumar Sobti no more -Champion of Asian Games, but well known also for his performance of Bheem in our Mahabharat. Many memories flood my mind at this moment, many incidents, but what I remember him as? As a true blood sportsman who would never indulge in petty politics, back biting, criticising anyone behind his back and most importantly, he had learnt to laugh at life and spread his laughter and joy to others through his Punjabi humour."

He added, "He was a pure and simple soul from a 'pind' (village) of Punjab. May his soul get sadgati and freedom from the cycle of rebirth. I offer my silent prayers for his soul.”

One fan commented on the post, “Good to see that you responded.” Another one said, “Oh No. Goosebumps. He was an amazing actor as a Bheem and a amazing sportsperson. Bheem ko koi nahi hara sakta (No one can defeat Bheem).” One more wrote, “One of the greatest actor I've ever seen.”

The 74-year-old actor died at his Ashok Vihar residence in New Delhi. "He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 pm following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI.

Praveen, who hailed from Sarhali Kalan village near Amritsar, was 20 when he joined the Border Security Force (BSF), where he was first noticed for his athletic skills. The athlete dominated the discus and hammer throw events for many years during the 1960s and 70s, winning medals in three Asian Games, one Commonwealth Games and taking part in two Olympics -- the 1968 Mexico editions and the ill-fated 1972 Games in Munich.

He gained further popularity after he began his acting career in acting and featured as Bheem in BR Chopra's classic show Mahabharat in 1988. As an actor, Praveen featured in supporting parts in close to 50 movies like Yudh, Adhikar, Hukumat, Shahenshah, Ghayal, Aaj Ka Arjun and Tamil film Michael Madana Kama Rajan.

