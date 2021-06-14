Nitish Bharadwaj regrets not sharing life lessons with Sushant Singh Rajput before he died

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. His untimely death left the industry and fans in shock. A year on, his co-stars continue to share their fond memories of the late actor. A few have even opened up about their regrets. Nitish Bharadwaj is one of them.

The Mahabharat actor worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. He essayed the role of Sara Ali Khan's father in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. The movie also starred Pooja Gor and Sonali Sachdev. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nitish Bharadwaj said that he regretted not sharing his life's experiences and mistakes with Sushant.

"I would have shared with him my life experiences and mistakes which I committed. I wanted him to be even a more successful star as he was good in his craft and yet had maintained modesty and honesty in his character. I could have shared with him my little understanding of the Bhagavad Gita, which could have helped him in overcoming obstacles of his personal and professional life," he said.

Nitish remembered Sushant as a humble and focused actor. "I met him first during the script reading of Kedarnath in director Abhishek Kapoor’s office. He was very humble, respectful, and focused on the director’s vision for his role," he said, before adding, "He was more than an acquaintance but not exactly a close friend. Sushant was someone I would have liked as a friend."

Last week, Nitish had revealed that Sushant shared a sweet bond with his twin daughters, Devyani and Shivaranjani. In a post on Facebook, the actor had recalled his children had visited the sets of Kedarnath and Sushant had befriended them instantly. He had also promised to wish them on their birthday but unfortunately forgot about it.

A month later, Sushant called and apologised to them. While they did not budge soon, Sushant managed to persuade them eventually. "This was Sushant's human side; he was a gentle and sensitive soul and never had an ego. He didn’t ever mind saying sorry if he felt that he was wrong. With the stardom that actors achieve, it is a rare quality to keep remaining human and grounded," he had written.

