Mahhi Vij calls Jay Bhanushali family, dismisses taking 5 crore alimony amid divorce rumours: ‘Please leave us alone’

Television actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been making headlines lately for their personal lives. Rumours have been circulating that the couple have separated after 14 years of marriage. Now, in her new vlog, Mahhi has finally addressed the speculation and reacted to claims that she took ₹5 crore in alimony after their alleged divorce. Mahhi Vij reacts to divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi Vij talks about divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij spoke about the ongoing divorce rumours on social media and said, “I read somewhere that I have signed the divorce papers — please show me the papers. Until we say something ourselves, you have no right to interfere in our personal lives and personal space. I know we are public figures, but we will tell you only what we want to. I have a sick mother at home and three kids, out of which two understand what’s happening. I even got a message from Khushi saying, ‘Mumma, what the hell is this? Why are they interfering in our personal life?’ Even the kids are being questioned in school.”

She further urged people not to intrude into their private lives and added, “Let us live. Just because we are celebrities doesn’t mean we have to share everything with you. One of the posts said I demanded ₹5 crore alimony. Did I or Jay tell you that? When you have proof, then talk. Forget my case — I don’t even understand what alimony is. According to me, if a man has earned money, the wife has no right to it if they separate.”

Mahhi went on to say that alimony is justified only for women who are housewives and have never worked in their lives. She emphasised that any woman who can work should earn a living for herself. She added,

“Until you hear it from me, please don’t believe anything. Please respect our privacy, that of our kids and parents as well. It’s a request, please leave us alone. If we think we need to tell you something, we will. Jay is my family and will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my child and a wonderful human being.”

About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi and Jay first met at a common friend’s party and instantly connected. After dating for a few years, the two tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate ceremony. The couple are proud parents to three children — their biological daughter Tara and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi. Earlier this month, rumours surfaced that the couple had parted ways, with reports suggesting that their divorce was finalised between July and August 2025.