Mahhi Vij sets the record straight on divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali: ‘Why should I tell you?’

Actor Mahhi Vij has finally broken her silence on the rumours surrounding her marriage to Jay Bhanushali. Amidst persistent reports of trouble in their relationship and speculation around divorce, Mahhi stressed that she doesn't feel the need to address the buzz. Also read: Mahhi Vij, months after urging fans to convince Jay Bhanushali to have another baby, answers if she is pregnant Mahhi Vij got married to actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011.

Mahhi Vij addresses divorce rumours

Mahhi spoke about her personal life and the buzz that she is heading for divorce in the Male Feminist podcast.

“Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’ (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’ (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?" she said.

The actor added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live."

More about the couple

Mahhi gained popularity with her roles of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She got married to actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011. In 2017, they fostered a boy, Rajveer, and a girl, Khushi. The couple's first biological child, a daughter named Tara, was born in 2019.

Mahhi and Jay won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013. She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She has also been featured in several music videos.